February Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Dannys Glover (pictured) and DeVito have joined the cast of the Jumanji sequel that’s currently in production in Atlanta… Timothy Hutton has joined the cast of The Glorias, filming in Savannah… Supposedly Bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd will make cameos in Zombieland 2, currently filming in Georgia. Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson will also be in it… Looks like the Fear Street trilogy of films – based on the R.L. Stine series of books – will shoot in Atlanta from March to August. And apparently each film will have a unique director. Leigh Janiak will be helming one, and Alex Ross Perry (the upcoming Her Smell) is in talks to direct one of the others… The feature film Emperor, which shot in Savannah last summer, will do some additional scenes in metro Atlanta this month.

A Hallmark TV movie called Lost and Found is shooting in Savannah… Season two of the Netflix series Insatiable begins production in Atlanta in early March and will last through June… The fourth season of OWN’s Greenleaf is now filming in Atlanta… Cipher, a one-hour pilot for a proposed SyFy TV series, is apparently aiming to film in Atlanta this spring. No info on cast yet, but the plot concerns a 13-year-old boy whose brain is implanted with secret technology that allows a direct link with computers. There’s an interactive video game involved, too, that all the kids are into. And there’s also something about saving the world…