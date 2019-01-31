February Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The first season of Adult Swim’s live action comedy series Tropical Cop Tales will premiere with back-to-back episodes Feb. 1 at midnight… BET’s Don Cornelius/Soul Train dramatic series American Soul premieres Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET… What Men Want with Taraji P. Henson opens in theaters on Wednesday, Feb. 6… The second half of The Walking Dead’s ninth season gets underway Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC… BET’s Boomerang series premieres Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET… The inaugural season of Miracle Workers with Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi premieres on TBS Feb 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET… The first season of Doom Patrol – which continues filming locally, mostly in the Conyers area – will premiere Feb 15 on the DC Universe streaming service… The 10-episode rap comedy Champagne ILL (which shot in Atlanta under the name Now We Here) is now streaming on YouTube Premium, if yer innarested.