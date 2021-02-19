Games People Play Shoots Season 2 in Atlanta

After production for the first season took place in Los Angeles, filming for the second season of the BET series Games People Play will dribble over to Atlanta, taking place from March through May. The drama, which stars Lauren London (The Game), Karen Obilom (Doom Patrol), Sarunas Jackson (Freeform’s Good Trouble), Parker McKenna Posey (My Wife & Kids) and Jackie Long (BET’s Let’s Stay Together), centers around the high-stakes world of professional basketball.