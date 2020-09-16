Gerard_Butler

Gerard Butler’s Copshop Plops Into Georgia

Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo – who were most recently in Georgia filming Greenland and Bruce Willis’ Cosmic Sin, respectively – are returning to the state at the end of September for the action thriller Copshop. Set at a small-town police station that becomes a three-way battleground between a hitman, a con man and a rookie female cop, the feature film will be directed by Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, The Grey). The Georgia leg of the production is expected to last into mid-November before packing up and heading to New Mexico for further shoots.

