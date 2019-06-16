Greenland Gets Green Light in Georgia

Gerard Butler is reteaming with director Ric Roman Waugh (the forthcoming Angel Has Fallen) for the disaster movie Greenland, scheduled to film in the Atlanta area from June 24 through August 16. Butler will play a father who, in the wake of a cataclysmic natural catastrophe, is determined to get his family to a location that within four days will be the only safe spot on the planet. Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham) is also in it, presumably playing Butler’s wife. The rest of the principal cast members for the STX Entertainment picture should become known in the next week or so…