Gerard_Butler

Greenland Gets Green Light in Georgia

Gerard Butler is reteaming with director Ric Roman Waugh (the forthcoming Angel Has Fallen) for the disaster movie Greenland, scheduled to film in the Atlanta area from June 24 through August 16. Butler will play a father who, in the wake of a cataclysmic natural catastrophe, is determined to get his family to a location that within four days will be the only safe spot on the planet. Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham) is also in it, presumably playing Butler’s wife. The rest of the principal cast members for the STX Entertainment picture should become known in the next week or so…

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaGerard Butler

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show Over Low Ticket Sales

Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show Over Low Ticket Sales

News Leak
  • 16 Jun
  • 0
Get Out! June 17 – June 23

Get Out! June 17 – June 23

Get Out!
  • 16 Jun
  • 0
Greenland Gets Green Light in Georgia

Greenland Gets Green Light in Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 16 Jun
  • 0
Underground Railroad Makes Tracks to Savannah

Underground Railroad Makes Tracks to Savannah

Call Sheet
  • 15 Jun
  • 0
Harry Haft Hits Savannah Briefly

Harry Haft Hits Savannah Briefly

Call Sheet
  • 15 Jun
  • 0
Atlanta to Relive Richard Jewell Story

Atlanta to Relive Richard Jewell Story

Call Sheet
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top