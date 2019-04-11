HBO’s Lovecraft Country to Film in Atlanta

We reported last year that the pilot for HBO’s Lovecraft Country would be filmed in Atlanta. Turns out we were mistaken – the pilot ended up being shot in Chicago – but now the series itself will indeed be filmed in the Atlanta area, from June through December. Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and J.J Abrams (Lost, Westworld) are among the executive producers of this supernatural drama based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name about a group of blacks traveling across America in the 1950s, encountering all manner of stereotypical racist whiteys and Lovecraftian monsters. Jonathan Majors (Hostiles, White Boy Rick, pictured), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (True Blood, Underground), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico, The Book of Negroes), Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Michael Kenneth Williams (Hap and Leonard) are starring.