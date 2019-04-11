Chaperone

The Chaperone

As the fictional chaperone Norma Carlisle, Elizabeth McGovern drives this story of the matronly Kansas woman who impetuously signs on to accompany the 15-year-old Louise Brooks (Haley Lu Richardson) to New York to join the Denishawn dance company. In light of adapting to a failed marriage, the repressed formality of Norma is pitted against the feisty, flirtatious Louise’s flapper-era libertine views. But Norma has an ulterior motive for her motherly concerns in director Michael Engler’s precursor to the international fame that led Brooks to be notoriously iconic before anonymity sets in.

[NR]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Drama

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
The Chaperone

The Chaperone

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
HBO’s Lovecraft Country to Film in Atlanta

HBO’s Lovecraft Country to Film in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
The Scientists

The Scientists

Feature Stories
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
Mattiel Signs to ATO; New LP Coming June 14th

Mattiel Signs to ATO; New LP Coming June 14th

Support Our Troops
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
Rare Reigning Sound Record Gets Wide Release

Rare Reigning Sound Record Gets Wide Release

News Leak
  • 10 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top