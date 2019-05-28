Hillbilly Elegy Aimin’ to Shoot in Georgia

Based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling 2016 memoir of the same name about his overcoming a dirt poor upbringing in rural Appalachia by working hard and enlisting in the Marines after high school, later graduating from both Ohio State and Yale Law School to become a successful venture capitalist, the Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy will film in Georgia beginning in mid-June. Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven, The Girl on the Train) and Gabriel Basso (in the lead role) are starring, with production expected to happen first in Clayton and Dillard from June 10 through 14 before shifting to Atlanta and finally on to Macon. Talk is that the Cincinnati area will see some filming as well. Let’s hope screenwriter Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water) and director Ron Howard – who, laughably, stated just weeks ago that he would boycott Georgia over the new abortion law – don’t downplay, mock or wipe out the book’s core conservative values that offended many leftist critics upon its release.