January Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Currently in production at Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios, the third Tom Holland-led MCU Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios will evidently careen full-speed into the multiverse of parallel realities, bringing back characters and versions of Peter Parker from previous movies. We already mentioned that Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro, one of the antagonists from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Now it appears that Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus from 2004’s Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 2) will be playing some version of Doc Ock. Additionally, there are reports that Andrew Garfield, who portrayed Parker/Spidey in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, will appear, and there are rumors that talks are underway with Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire to portray their Raimi-era versions of Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker also. Perhaps acting as a tour guide or mentor for all this Spider-Verse jumping, Benedict Cumberbatch is confirmed aboard as Dr. Strange, too…

Russell Hornsby (Grimm, The Hate U Give) and Steve Harris (Filthy Rich, The Practice) have been cast as series regulars in Starz’ Black Mafia Family, with rapper Kash Doll added as in a recurring role. The Tomorrow War did a week of reshoots at Atlanta’s Blackhall Studios in mid-December… The third season of Doom Patrol, which will air exclusively on HBO Max, not DC Universe, will begin production in January… The second season of Netflix’s Raising Dion will film in metro Atlanta from mid-January through the end of May.