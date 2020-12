January Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The third season of Cobra Kai will air beginning Jan. 1st on its new home of Netflix… Season four of The Resident premieres Jan. 12th, 9 p.m. ET, on FOX… Marvel’s hotly anticipated WandaVision will debut on Disney+ on January 15th… The third season of The CW’s Legacies premieres on Jan. 21st at 9 p.m. ET.