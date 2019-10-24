The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Suit Up

Production is getting underway in Atlanta this week on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first of several highly anticipated limited series Marvel Studios is developing for the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service featuring various supporting characters from the MCU. With Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the well-established title roles, other familiar faces include Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter (Agent Peggy Carter’s niece) and Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, expected to be the primary villain in the story arc. Wyatt Russell is also in the cast as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, aka Super-Patriot. Kari Skogland (50 Dead Men Walking, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) is directing the six hour-long episodes that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame – the end of which had Steve Rogers pass on his Captain America shield to Sam Wilson (Falcon). Reportedly much of the filming for F&WS will take place at Pinewood’s Fayetteville facility (the working title is Tag Team, btw), but it’s inevitable that they’ll be doing a number of location shoots as well. Meanwhile, a few of the other upcoming Marvel series for Disney+ are also expected or at least rumored to film in Atlanta later this year and next, including Loki, WandaVision and possibly Ms. Marvel. Stay tuned…