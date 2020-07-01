July Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

After ordering a second season, POP abruptly cancelled Florida Girls and two other scripted shows – and jettisoned over a hundred employees – the first week of March. The first season – filmed in the Savannah/Tybee area – was well-received, and the second season was in pre-production at the time of the cancellation, but unfortunately that coincided with the coronavirus shutdown, and it was ultimately not picked up by another network.

There’s been talk that WandaVision may be doing some reshoots in July. Whether that actually happens or if the reshoots will even take place in Atlanta is uncertain at present. Also it looks like Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be resuming filming in Prague this fall; no word yet on whether or when it may finish filming scenes in Georgia…

The third season of FOX’s The Resident ended three episodes earlier than planned, due to the industry shutdown over the Wu-Tang Flu. But the network has renewed the medical drama for a fourth season, which should be starting production whenever work begins ramping back up… The upcoming fourth season of Ozark will be the last. Netflix has cancelled the Georgia-filmed drama series… NBC has cancelled the Savannah-filmed series Council of Dads after a single season.