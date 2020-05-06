May Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Tyler Perry’s new comedy series Bruh will premiere May 7 on BET+… Superhero series Stargirl, with Brec Bassinger (pictured) and Luke Wilson, will premiere on DC Universe May 18, and on The CW May 19. All subsequent episodes will air on The CW one day after the episodes run on DCU… Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, a two-hour account of the Supreme Court justice’s life and work, airs on PBS Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Some scenes were filmed in Savannah and coastal Georgia, where Thomas was born and spent the early years of his life… Based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, the drama/romance series Sweet Magnolias premieres May 19 on Netflix… The second season premiere of American Soul comes to BET May 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Lionsgate website still lists the Bruce Willis thriller Survive the Night as playing limited theaters and streaming on demand beginning May 22. If that’s true, chances are that social distancing won’t be a problem in whatever few open theaters or drive-ins are showing it. The movie, which filmed in Columbus, Georgia as The Long Night, is scheduled for digital, DVD and Blu-ray July 21.