November Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Jamie Foxx will once again play Electro in the third Tom Holland Spider-Man film that begins production in metro Atlanta this month, but he apparently won’t look the same as he did in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as the teenaged webslinger… Postponed from summer, the slavery fantasy film Alice, starring Common and Keke Palmer, shot throughout October in the Savannah area… Action-comedy flick The Man From Toronto with Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson is now in production in Toronto, in fact, after prepping in Atlanta in March just prior to the coronavirus shutdown, before any filming could take place. No word on whether any portion of the movie will still be shot here…. Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayetteville is now officially known as Trilith Studios, after UK-based Pinewood sold its stake in the facility last year to its Atlanta-based partners River’s Rock, an independently managed trust of the Cathy family of Chick-fil-A fame. Expansion of the adjacent neighborhood development continues as well.

The fourth season of The CW’s DC Comics superhero series Black Lightning has commenced production in metro Atlanta… Will Packer’s BET+ comedy series Bigger is now filming its second season in Atlanta… NatGeo’s dramatization Genius: Aretha has been back in town wrapping up its production… Marvel has selected newcomer Iman Vellani to star as Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel… Teenage Bounty Hunters weren’t slutty enough or young enough or bisexual enough for Netflix to renew the series for a second season… Prior to the commencement of the fifth season’s airing in the spring, Bounce TV will air a stand-alone Saints & Sinners movie, which is currently shooting at ATL Film Studios in Hiram… Production on the fourth season of The CW’s Dynasty is underway; expect it to last into next year… The shortform streaming platform Quibi, launched in April for use on mobile devices, will shut down on or around Dec. 1, its founders Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman announced on Oct. 21, citing financial woes and lack of subscribers. This leaves its two Atlanta productions, Die Hart and Varsity Blues, in limbo and presumably dead. Die Hart aired its 10-episode first season; Varsity Blues never aired and barely made it into production.