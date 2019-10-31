November Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep creeps into theaters on Nov. 8… With a few scenes and sequences shot in Georgia, Ford v Ferrari starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon opens on Nov. 15

The live action/CGI Lady and the Tramp remake, which filmed in Savannah, premieres along with Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ on Nov 12… Also hitting Disney+ on opening day is Noelle, a Christmas tale starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader… Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, the anthology series based on some of her most famous songs, premieres on Netflix on Nov. 22.