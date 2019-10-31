November Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

The Suicide Squad took off to Augusta to film for a few days in early October. Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), John Cena (Bumblebee), Taika Waititi (Green Lantern), Steve Agee (Brightburn) and Alice Braga (USA Network’s Queen of the South) are among the later additions to the cast… Black Widow was back filming reshoots in Rome and Macon last month… Bad Boys for Life was back in Atlanta in late October for a few more scenes and reshoots.

Doom Patrol has been renewed for a second season, which will air not only on DC Universe but also the forthcoming HBO Max streaming service. Production is revving up soon… Look for cameras to start rolling on Stranger Things’ fourth season in January… The second season of BET’s Boomerang is filming in Atlanta through December… Florida Girls has been renewed for a second season on POP TV… While the pilot was shot here, the first season of ABC’s new series The Baker and the Beauty will be produced in Puerto Rico. The show is set in Miami… On the other hand, the first season of NBC’s Council of Dads, starring Tom Everett Scott (An American Werewolf in Paris) and J. August Richard (Angel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), is shooting its inaugural season in Savannah, where production on the pilot took place… Ozark has wrapped local production on its third season.