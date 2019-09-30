October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Filmed in Southeast Georgia, Will Smith’s sci-fi movie Gemini Man lands in theaters Oct. 11… The indie spookfest Along Came the Devil 2 has an Oct. 11 release date, if not in a theater near you then at least on VOD… The long-in-coming Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters Oct. 18… The faith-based baseball drama Full Count, shot in Atlanta and Oconee County, is slated for release Oct. 25 in selected theaters and VOD…

The superhero family drama Raising Dion premieres on Netflix Oct. 4… The third season of Black Lightning premieres Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on The CW… Tyler Perry’s new White House drama series The Oval premieres on BET Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, followed at 10 p.m. by his other new show, Sistas… Season two of Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW… The second season of Insatiable premieres on Netflix Oct. 11… Dynasty’s third season begins on The CW Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET… HBO’s stab at getting Watchmen right premieres Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET… It’s not even Halloween and already the Christmas TV movie avalanche has begun! Hallmark will debut its original movie Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.