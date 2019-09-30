Fitted_Oliver_Brin

Half of Wire Try Flyin’ the Flannel

In their never-ending effort to stave off stasis, the members of Wire have taken to staging multi-night residencies/mini-festivals in lieu of pedestrian tour stops. As part of their 2017 DRILL: LOS ANGELES event, Wire’s Graham Lewis and Matthew Simms joined forces with San Pedro punk stalwart Mike Watt and his frequent wingman, drummer Bob Lee, for what was initially intended as a one-off night of free improvisation. Two years later the quartet, billed as FITTED, commits its motorik, bass-heavy grooves to vinyl (and other formats) as First Fits, out November 8 on ORG Music.

Watt and Lewis trade vocal duties, and the result falls somewhere between later period Wire and the buzzy soundscapes once crafted by Gilbert and Lewis. For those who haven’t been keeping score, Simms replaced OG Wire guitarist Bruce Gilbert back in 2012.

Photo by Oliver Brin.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
CaliforniaEnglandMike WattWire

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Get Out! October 7 – October 13

Get Out! October 7 – October 13

Get Out!
  • 30 Sep
  • 0
October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 30 Sep
  • 0
Half of Wire Try Flyin’ the Flannel

Half of Wire Try Flyin’ the Flannel

News Leak
  • 30 Sep
  • 0
Get Out! September 30 – October 6

Get Out! September 30 – October 6

Get Out!
  • 29 Sep
  • 0
Abominable

Abominable

Movie Reviews
  • 29 Sep
  • 3
Motörhead’s Early Albums Get Deluxe Reissues, Again

Motörhead’s Early Albums Get Deluxe Reissues, Again

News Leak
  • 27 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top