October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Robert De Niro’s kiddie-torments-geezer comedy The War with Grandpa will open in theaters Oct. 9… The teen romance sequel After We Collided hits theaters Oct. 23, the same day it will be available for VOD… The family film When We Last Spoke, starring Melissa Gilbert and Cloris Leachman, will have a special two-night showing in selected theaters Oct. 27 and 29. Fathom Events is handling the ticketing… Ten days before it was lined up to release in theaters on Sept. 25, STX postponed the US release date of Gerard Butler’s sci-fi drama Greenland to an as-yet-unannounced later date. It already came out this summer in various European countries.

The second season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas will premiere on BET with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET… Emma Roberts’ rom-com Holidate is set to premiere on Netflix Oct. 28… According to IMDb, the six-episode mini-series Terror Lake Drive will premiere on UMC on Halloween.