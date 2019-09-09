Ray_Ray

Ray Ray McElrathbey Story to Film in Atlanta

Based on the true story of former Clemson football defensive running back Ray Ray McElrathbey, the upcoming Disney+ movie Safety is lined up to begin production imminently in Atlanta. As an aspiring 18-year-old college football player, McElrathbey jeopardized his college scholarship by taking custody of his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr while their crackhead mother underwent an extended stay at a drug rehab center. No word yet on who will play McElrathbey, an Atlantan who attended Benjamin E. Mays High School. Filming is expected to last through early October, under the direction of Reginald Hudlin (Marshall, the 1990 Kid ‘n Play vehicle House Party).

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaTrue Story

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Echoes

Echoes

Book Reviews
  • 9 Sep
  • 0
Ray Ray McElrathbey Story to Film in Atlanta

Ray Ray McElrathbey Story to Film in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 8 Sep
  • 0
Kim Gordon Releases First Solo Album Oct. 11

Kim Gordon Releases First Solo Album Oct. 11

News Leak
  • 8 Sep
  • 0
Dressy Bessy – Fast Faster Disaster

Dressy Bessy – Fast Faster Disaster

Record Reviews
  • 6 Sep
  • 0
IT Chapter Two

IT Chapter Two

Movie Reviews
  • 5 Sep
  • 1
Brittany Runs a Marathon

Brittany Runs a Marathon

Movie Reviews
  • 5 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top