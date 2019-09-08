Kim Gordon Releases First Solo Album Oct. 11

It isn’t as if Kim Gordon has been laying low since the 2011 breakup of Sonic Youth. With Bill Nace, she formed the experimental guitar duo Body/Head, which has released several albums to date. She formed a band called Glitterbust, whose debut album came out in 2016. She has delved heavily into visual art, and has held exhibitions in numerous galleries and museums. She had small roles in films such as Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot and on TV shows including Girls, Portlandia and HBO’s Animals. And she released her 2015 memoir, Girl in a Band. Among many other things.

One thing she hadn’t done is release a solo album. That will change on Oct. 11 when Matador issues No Home Record, her first LP under her own name. Included among the nine tracks is “Murdered Out,” a single she released in 2016; all other songs are brand new.

“Why a solo record? And why now?” Gordon asks, rhetorically. “I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of [producer] Justin Raisen. Living in L.A. the last few years, it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel like no home.”

Photo by Natalia Mantini.