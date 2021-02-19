Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology to Produce in Atlanta

Atlanta-based Swirl Films will produce a currently untitled anthology series for the Shudder horror/supernatural-themed streaming service focusing entirely on the work of black writers and directors. Attempting to make obvious racial discrimination and segregation sound wonderful, Shudder General Manager Craig Engler said, “We realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them.” No rationalization was offered as to why Shudder is choosing to segregate the creative work of blacks into its own corner instead of integrating it into another series such as the successful Atlanta-filmed Creepshow, which has just been renewed for a third season. In any event, local production on the “Untitled Black Horror Anthology” series should commence sometime in the upcoming months.