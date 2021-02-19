Shudder_Logo

Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology to Produce in Atlanta

Atlanta-based Swirl Films will produce a currently untitled anthology series for the Shudder horror/supernatural-themed streaming service focusing entirely on the work of black writers and directors. Attempting to make obvious racial discrimination and segregation sound wonderful, Shudder General Manager Craig Engler said, “We realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them.” No rationalization was offered as to why Shudder is choosing to segregate the creative work of blacks into its own corner instead of integrating it into another series such as the successful Atlanta-filmed Creepshow, which has just been renewed for a third season. In any event, local production on the “Untitled Black Horror Anthology” series should commence sometime in the upcoming months.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaHorror

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

I Want You Back in Atlanta By Early March

I Want You Back in Atlanta By Early March

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Games People Play Shoots Season 2 in Atlanta

Games People Play Shoots Season 2 in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology to Produce in Atlanta

Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology to Produce in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Snake Preacher: Etowah River Mud

Snake Preacher: Etowah River Mud

Support Our Troops
  • 19 Feb
  • 1
Prison Pit

Prison Pit

Book Reviews
  • 18 Feb
  • 0
Ennio Morricone – Morricone Segreto

Ennio Morricone – Morricone Segreto

Record Reviews
  • 17 Feb
  • 1
Back to Top