Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters Heading to Atlanta

Producer Jenji Kohan (Weeds, Orange is the New Black, American Princess, pictured) is behind Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters, a new comedy series for Netflix that is looking to roll cameras in Atlanta from July through at least October. Tara Herrmann (Orange is the New Black, GLOW), Rob Sudduth (American Princess) and Kathleen Jordan (Hack My Life, American Princess) are co-producers, with the latter also a writer on this new project. Ex-Lemonheads member Jesse Peretz (multiple episodes of Girls, a bunch of old Foo Fighters and, yes, Lemonheads videos) is supposed to be directing at least one episode.