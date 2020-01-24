Stranger Things 4th Season Production Looming

There are unconfirmed reports that a chunk of the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things may be filmed in Vilnis, Lithuania – and in particular at the Lukiškės prison complex – but regardless, preparations are now getting underway for upcoming filming in the Atlanta area. Season three, you undoubtedly recall, ended with a scene set in a prison, following the death or disappearance of David Harbour’s character Jim Hopper. Eight episodes are expected to be made for this run. Wanna be an extra? Casting TaylorMade is taking applications now…