Randall Bramblett’s The Meantime Turns Ten

“Vibrating Strings,” an unreleased song about an old love and a new year, is one of two bonus tracks getting added to Randall Bramblett’s 2010 album The Meantime for its 10th anniversary reissue, out Jan. 31 on New West Records.

When it came time to cut one of his definitive albums as a songwriter, Bramblett, a Georgia native, looked back on a solo career that began in the ’70s and his work as a side musician with such home state acts as the Gregg Allman Band, Sea Level and Widespread Panic. He picked out old and new songs that never suited his various projects and recast them for the stripped-down arrangement of grand piano, upright bass and drums.

Bramblett – who plays an album release show at Eddie’s Attic on Friday, Feb. 21 – placed the reissue of an album currently not streaming on Spotify in good hands. After all, New West did a fine job in recent years on archival releases by another Athens music legend, Vic Chesnutt.

Best of all, Bramblett’s gorgeous pop-rock masterpiece will be on vinyl for the first time – burnt orange wax housed in a gatefold sleeve, to be exact.

Photo by Ian McFarlane.