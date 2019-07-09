Margot_Robbie

Atlanta Prepares for The Suicide Squad

While prep work has already begun at Fayetteville’s Pinewood Studios, principal photography on director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad isn’t expected to get underway in metro Atlanta until late September, lasting through January. Thankfully, Margot Robbie – whose related Birds of Prey is due for release Feb. 7 – will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, but this is being touted as a relaunch of the franchise rather than a sequel to David Ayer’s otherwise shitty 2016 movie. Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman will also be returning from that film as Captain Boomerang, Amanda Waller and Col. Rick Flag, respectively, joined David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Ant-Man) and Portuguese newcomer Daniela Melchior as Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher, and Idris Elba in an as-yet-unrevealed role. Further cast announcements to come…

