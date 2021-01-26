Teen Cast Commences Work on Counting Stars

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller are behind the forthcoming music-themed series for Nickelodeon, Counting Stars. Sort of in the vein of Fame, and featuring original music in every episode, the scripted series follows a group of talented freshmen at an elite music performance school who compete to take part in the year-end talent showcase. Production on the show, named after OneRepublic’s 2013 hit song, is now getting underway in Atlanta under the coordination of the ever-active Swirl Films. Singer-songwriter Jenna Raine, America’s Got Talent contestant Angelina Green, musician Ben Krieger, British actor Max Fincham and dancer Liv Simone, all 16, are the primary stars. And here, in a photo from Raine’s Instagram, is the gang scarfing down a takeout order from their favorite Atlanta-based fine dining establishment…