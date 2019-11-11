Queen_Latifah

There’s a Tiger Rising in Tifton, Thomasville

Based on the 2001 children’s book of the same name written by Kate DiCamillo, The Tiger Rising has begun filming in Thomasville and Tifton, Georgia, with production expected to last until Dec. 20. Co-executive producer Queen Latifah (pictured) is starring alongside Dennis Quaid and newcomer Madalen Mills (Netflix’s upcoming holiday movie Jingle Jangle) in the story of an oft-bullied 12-year-old boy with a vivid imagination who moves to rural Florida after losing his mother, only to find a Bengal tiger held captive in the woods. After previously working as a visual effects supervisor on various movies including Captain America: Civil War and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Ray Giarratana is making his feature film directorial debut with this one.

