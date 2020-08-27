Tom Holland’s Third Spider-Man Swinging Into Atlanta

Marvel Studios is aiming to begin shooting its third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland as teenage web-slinger Peter Parker at Fayetteville’s Pinewood Studios in early November. Jon Watts, director of the previous two Spider-Man films, Homecoming and Far From Home, is returning to helm the latest saga, which is expected to wrap principal photography in March. Filming is also expected to take place in L.A., New York and Iceland, with hopefully some Atlanta-area location work involved during its stay here. The new sequel’s story is unknown, although if you recall in the mid-credits scene at the end of 2019’s Far From Home J.K. Simmons made a surprise cameo as J. Jonah Jameson, reimagined as a sensationalistic TV gossip-news host, outing Parker as Spider-Man’s true identity, so it’s safe to assume that little tidbit will play into it. We can only hope Simmons will continue the role in this next installment, but nothing has been announced concerning the cast, other than Holland. It’s a good bet that franchise regulars Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), at the very least, will be involved. There’s been lots of speculation about the title, too, and whether it will continue the “home” theme of the first two. Certainly we’ll find out much more by Dec. 17, 2021, when it’s scheduled to land in theaters.