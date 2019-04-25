Breakthrough

Christian “faith-based” movies are normally predictable, corny, cliché-ridden, and very hard to sit through. They also usually have unknown, horrible actors and cheap-budget production values. Luckily the movie Breakthrough actually has a budget and recognizable actors that can actually act – the very popular Chrissy Metz (from the very popular TV show This Is Us), Topher Grace (That ’70s Show, BlacKkKlansman), Josh Lucas and Sam Trammell (True Blood)(and no Kirk Cameron this time – THANK YOU, JESUS!) The direction is focused (albeit simple) and the script is adapted well from the source material (a book written by Joyce Smith). The story is a “fact-based” account of how Smith’s 14-year-old son fell into a lake (after ice had broken) and how he miraculously came back to life in the hospital through prayer. A lot of atheists are trolling this movie hard, giving it bad reviews, etc., which is kind of funny. So edgy! YAWN. Talk about mental deflection. I was extremely ill for three years (I almost died several times). But in that time, I never met a doctor (and I met hundreds) that didn’t believe in some sort of higher power/prayer. These guys have seen some serious shit. I’ve even had doctors pray with/over me. These are the smartest, most egotistical people ever, and they believe in something bigger than themselves. That blew my mind. The most dangerous person in the world is the ignorant person that thinks they are not.

