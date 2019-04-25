Little

Good ideas alone don’t make for good movies. The idea behind Little is certainly mediocre at best and it’s been done to death. We’ve all seen the Freaky Friday-type movie done over and over a million times now. Hollywood has remade, ripped-off, and crapped out that kind of garbage for years ad nauseam. Little is like a blatant rip-off of the Lindsay Lohan Freaky Friday meets the Tom Hanks Big, but with a mostly black/female cast (so it’s super-safe/PC on one hand, but it’s so woke on the other)(VOMIT!)(so lame). I don’t really need to go into the storyline here, I’ve kind of given that away already. Besides, if you see the trailer or even look at the movie poster, you can pretty much tell what’s going to happen, it’s that kind of movies. But let’s give credit/praise where credit is due…Marsai Martin (who you may recognize from TV’s Blackish) is perfect in the lead and actually gets an executive producer credit for this movie (so she’s got to be one of the youngest producers in Hollywood now). I enjoyed the director and writer(s)’ previous projects (Girls Trip, What Men Want), so I was expecting more laughs here. They just didn’t deliver in this one.

[PG-13]