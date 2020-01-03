Cunningham

When told, “this can only be done one way,” the creator’s response is, “wanna bet?!” Between 1942 and 1972 choreographer Merce Cunningham remained unequalled for his innovative dance techniques that provided a unique perspective for moving people around. Refusing to accept the label of “an avant-garde modern reaction” choreographer, Cunningham saw endless possibilities for extending movement in an instrument that was deteriorating from its moment of birth. He felt dance should not be an interpretation of music but free of music and encircled his troupe around the works of Rauschenberg, John Cage and Andy Warhol. His efforts can be seen as influential on Klaus Nomi and the films of Andy Milligan as a writer finding rhythmic patterns of speech and delivery. Touring the US in 1944 with John Cage, their performances left audiences bewildered, and in Europe it led to animosity as Parisians pelted the stage with eggs and tomatoes. He used a stopwatch and random chance procedures such as a coin toss to determine the duration and engagement for his dances. Alla Kovgan’s film relies on split-screen interviews against still photographed backgrounds as well as performances to illustrate the divisive strain of art that even today escapes the untrained eye.

[PG]