Supersuckers

Supersuckers Still Playin’ That Rock ‘n’ Roll

Recorded in four days at Willie Nelson’s Austin studio, the Supersuckers’ 13th studio album Play That Rock ‘n’ Roll is plopping its rowdy ass down in a record emporium near you on Feb. 7. The platter plows through nine ass-whuppin’ original rockers before signing off with a couple of covers: Michael Monroe’s “Dead, Jail or Rock ‘n’ Roll” and Allen Toussaint’s “A Certain Girl.”

“The Supersuckers have been doing this for a long time. A LONG time. And the fact that we’re still doing it is not lost on us,” notes vocalist/bassist Eddie Spaghetti, the only original member left in the lineup. “We still love rock ‘n’ roll. I mean, we must. There’s no other explanation for why we would still be putting out fresh, new rock music anymore. No one NEEDS it. Hell, hardly anybody even WANTS it. But here it is.”

They have a handful of live shows this month – mostly in Texas – but after a Euro tour that kicks off in February, more North American tour dates are planned for May.

