Hustlers

Hustlers

Hustlers is a yarn about a gaggle of women, ex strip club employees, who decide to exploit and extort their former clients. A good idea for a movie, maybe, but in the end it’s just an idea, and ideas alone don’t make for great movies. Plus, there’s no follow through here from writer/director Lorene Scafaria in her directorial debut. It falls flat, everything feels so forced. This could be because the movie’s source material is actually based on a magazine article. I’m not kidding – Hustlers is based on a New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler, look it up. Maybe, just maybe Hollywood is scraping the bottom of the barrel when there’s a movie based on a short magazine feature. Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B both put on Golden Raspberry award-worthy performances. Has Jennifer Lopez ever starred in a movie that wasn’t a total bomb? Don’t ask a J-Lo fan that. Read the original article, it’s better than the movie and will save you some time.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Cardi BDramaJennifer LopezUsher

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Lillie Mae – Other Girls

Lillie Mae – Other Girls

Record Reviews
  • 11 Sep
  • 0
This is Not Berlin

This is Not Berlin

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Sep
  • 0
Sequoyah Murray Begins the Begin

Sequoyah Murray Begins the Begin

Support Our Troops
  • 11 Sep
  • 0
Hustlers

Hustlers

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Sep
  • 2
Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman

Feature Stories
  • 10 Sep
  • 0
Ray J Needs a Date for Christmas

Ray J Needs a Date for Christmas

Call Sheet
  • 10 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top