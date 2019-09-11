Hustlers

Hustlers is a yarn about a gaggle of women, ex strip club employees, who decide to exploit and extort their former clients. A good idea for a movie, maybe, but in the end it’s just an idea, and ideas alone don’t make for great movies. Plus, there’s no follow through here from writer/director Lorene Scafaria in her directorial debut. It falls flat, everything feels so forced. This could be because the movie’s source material is actually based on a magazine article. I’m not kidding – Hustlers is based on a New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler, look it up. Maybe, just maybe Hollywood is scraping the bottom of the barrel when there’s a movie based on a short magazine feature. Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B both put on Golden Raspberry award-worthy performances. Has Jennifer Lopez ever starred in a movie that wasn’t a total bomb? Don’t ask a J-Lo fan that. Read the original article, it’s better than the movie and will save you some time.

