Like a Boss

Mia (Tiffany Haddish) and Mel (Rose Byrne) are lifelong best friends that have formed their own cosmetics company together. Suddenly, Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), a millionaire cosmetics magnate, enters the picture, not only with an offer to expand their brand but to wipe out Mia and Mel’s huge $500K debt. A generic, boilerplate plot we’ve all seen before backed by a generic, boilerplate (and annoying) pop music soundtrack ensues. A wonderful movie to check out if you don’t like to laugh.

