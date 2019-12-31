January Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Known as Limited Partners when it was filming in Atlanta, the comedy Like a Boss with Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek will run in theaters beginning Jan. 8… Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence opens Jan. 16.

The seventh season of Tyler Perry’s series The Haves and the Have Nots premieres Jan 7 at 9 p.m. on OWN… HBO will premiere back-to-back episodes of its new series The Outsider, based on novel by Stephen King, on Jan. 12 at 9 and 10 p.m.