Sorry Angel

Director Christophe Honoré’s film almost seems to be in too much of a hurry to reach its inevitable conclusion, but what becomes visible in his story of two gay men at odds with the hand they’ve been dealt is how intertwined they become: two halves of a whole. Set in Paris during the early ’90s, Jacques (Pierre Deladonchamps), a 35-year-old cynical writer with AIDS, meets Arthur (Vincent Lacoste), enrolled at the local university where he’s producing his new play. One is awakening, the other coming to terms. Jacques is prepped to face the cold hard facts of never finding another relationship; Arthur is walking on thin ice, stringing along his girlfriend before coming out. They bond over Jane Campion’s The Piano as the film winds through their entanglements.

[NR]