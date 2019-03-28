The Woolly Bushmen Shamble On

Fancy-schmancy Winter Park is more than just Orlando’s sinkhole suburb. It’s also the home of The Woolly Bushmen, a boisterous bunch of scruffy rock ‘n’ rollers who’ve been bringing their rambunctious brand of howling ’50s/’60s-inspired rave-ups to dirtyass dive bars around the Southeast and beyond since 2011.

If that sounds like your bag, then plan to get your paws on a copy of their new, third full-length LP, In Shambles, when it comes out May 10 on new L.A. label Pig Baby Records. A label whose roster, by the way, is already utterly mind-blowing, with the likes of Deadbolt, The Schizophonics, Bloodshot Bill, Light FM and The Creepy Creeps to mention but a few! Check ’em out at pigbabyrecords.com.

Photo by Mike Dunn.