Stockholm

Director Robert Budreau’s look at a bank heist in 1973 that’s cited as the origin of the term “Stockholm Syndrome” where hostages developed a psychological connection to their captors. Ethan Hawke plays Lars Nystrom, an American who hopes to bust out the greatest bank robber of the time, Gunnar Sorensson (Mark Strong) by staging a bank siege. He also wants to be delivered a Mustang 302 (like Steve McQueen drove in Bullitt), but retreating to the vault with three employees turns this comedic-thriller into a jumble of missteps as everyone starts to suspect one another of collaborating with police chief Mattsson (Christopher Heyerdahl, who plays Sam on Van Helsing, possibly the most menacing vampire since Max Schreck). Whether it’s a strategic move for survival or an affair of the heart, Bianca (Noomi Rapace) suddenly bonds with and assists the criminals. A bit predictable.

[R]