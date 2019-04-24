Wild_Nights_with_Emily

Wild Nights with Emily

Bringing her own stage play to the screen, director Madeleine Olnek (known for Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same) focuses on the little known aspects of writer Emily Dickinson’s life, struggling to get publishers – usually male – to take her 1,775 poems seriously. Based on Dickinson’s personal correspondence, speculation is that she had a lifelong relationship with Susan (Susan Ziegler), who married Emily’s brother to stay close by. As Emily, Molly Shannon balances deadpan humor, awkward sadness and rebellion to portray the writer as both spinster and free spirit who defied contemporary convention. Narrated by Mabel, one of Emily’s editors who was responsible for erasing Susan as the recipient of Emily’s passion until the 1990s.

[NR]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Comedy

