The Art of Self-Defense

The Art of Self-Defense is writer/director Riley Stearns’ new dark comedy film about a timid accountant, Casey (Jesse Eisenberg), who is randomly mugged and beaten severely by a roving motorcycle gang. Casey decides that he needs to learn how to defend himself after the violent incident and he stumbles across a karate studio that immediately piques his interest. He meets a very bizarre Sensei there (played wonderfully by Alessandro Nivola) and quickly tries his best to utilize the skills he learns to improve all aspects of his life (and to become more “manly” as well). Little does he know the darkness waiting for him within the underground world of this particular karate dojo that occur during Sensei’s “night classes.” It’s basically Wes Anderson meets Fight Club!

