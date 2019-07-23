Chelsea Wolfe’s Breathing Techniques for Labor

Northern California free spirit Chelsea Wolfe will unveil her latest album, Birth of Violence, on Sept. 13 via Sargent House.

Recorded with longtime collaborator Ben Chisholm, with textured flourishes from Jess Gowrie (drums) and Ezra Buchla (viola), Birth of Violence will be largely acoustic, according to Wolfe – a breather of sorts following the near-metallic catharsis of collections such as 2015’s Abyss and 2017’s Hiss Spun.

“I’ve been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so; touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people – an incredible time of learning and growing as a musician and performer,” Wolfe says. “But after awhile, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight, to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can.”

Wolfe is embarking on an acoustic tour this fall to promote the new album, including a Nov. 5 date at Terminal West.

Photo by John Crawford.