TheClimb

The Climb

A long drought of useful finds from the Sundance Film Festival ends with The Climb. It probably helps that this old-fashioned comedy could have starred Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. The Climb could also make for a fun radio drama, which explains why the movie relies on elaborate tracking shots in nearly every scene. Zach Kuperstein’s cinematography is a helpful contrast to the static lives of two main characters who seem determined to repeat romantic mistakes. Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino (who co-wrote the script, with Covino directing) star, respectively, as an amiable nebbish and his womanizing best friend who has a bad habit of sleeping with his pal’s fiancées. The script covers about a decade of sitcom-inspired obliviousness about their own bad behavior. That’s not a flaw, though. The Climb is actually a big improvement over similar indie dreck from the ’90s that never dared to embrace the screwball aspect of romantic floundering. The film isn’t shy about having an arthouse heritage, too, although that’s a Möbius strip. Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria famously took a lot of inspiration from Lucille Ball.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
ComedyDrama

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

The Climb

The Climb

Movie Reviews
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Rod Hamdallah Crawls Back with New Single

Rod Hamdallah Crawls Back with New Single

Support Our Troops
  • 12 Nov
  • 0
Freaky

Freaky

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Nov
  • 0
Bobby Rush

Bobby Rush

Feature Stories
  • 11 Nov
  • 0
These Are the Times for Molly Parden

These Are the Times for Molly Parden

Support Our Troops
  • 10 Nov
  • 0
Neil Young’s Archives II Box Out Nov. 20

Neil Young’s Archives II Box Out Nov. 20

News Leak
  • 9 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top