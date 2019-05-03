The Intruder

A young, newly married couple, Annie and Scott Russell (Meagan Good, Michael Ealy) buy a beautiful house on several acres of land only to find out that the previous owner, Charlie Peck (Dennis Quaid), has some major issues – he refuses to let go of the property (both mentally and physically!). It’s your prototypical/boilerplate horror/thriller pic with all the fixings, trimmings, and trappings, complete with jump scares galore, where it seems the lead has gone nutzoid over something for whatever reason (they’re usually obsessed over a interpersonal relationship gone wrong in these movies like in Fatal Attraction, but this time it’s over real estate). Anyway, you’ve seen this kind of movie before, you know how it’s all going to play out, all the movie critics are sure to crap all over it, but still it’s a lot of fun to watch, so who cares! It’s great to see Quaid take a break from doing Esurance commercials and do his best imitation of a crazy person – his brother Randy.

[PG-13]