Walden

Hey Walden, The Static is a Better Band Name

Athens’ Walden play anthemic, modern pop-rock, making them a possible new favorite for fans of Bastille, Coldplay and the like.

Other rewards for four musicians able to maintain and improve their high school band into their young adult years include a recent four-song EP, The Static. The ethereal “Axiom” sparked those prior comparisons to sensitive pop-rockers, while “Alive” will remind you of when those bands’ forerunners, U2, still made decent music.

If you’re looking for retreads of dad rock, punk or honky tonk music, you’ll look the other way. If your tastes incorporate more modern strands of popular music, just hope these guys’ first big shot at opening the Roxy for, say, The XX doesn’t let out at the same time as a Braves game. That’d be a ride-share nightmare.

Until then, a sound ready-made for summer festivals has the youngsters playing such regional gatherings as Shaky Knees this month and AthFest’s main stage in June.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
Alt-RockAthensGeorgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Hey Walden, The Static is a Better Band Name

Hey Walden, The Static is a Better Band Name

Support Our Troops
  • 2 May
  • 0
Tacocat

Tacocat

Feature Stories
  • 1 May
  • 0
May Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

May Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 1 May
  • 0
May Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

May Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Call Sheet
  • 1 May
  • 0
Kenosha Kid Puts Together Missing Pieces

Kenosha Kid Puts Together Missing Pieces

Support Our Troops
  • 1 May
  • 0
Get Out! May 6 – May 12

Get Out! May 6 – May 12

Get Out!
  • 30 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top