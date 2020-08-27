And Also The Trees’ Early Growth Unearthed

Originally out in 1984, Savannah’s ace indie Graveface Records will reissue the self-titled debut album from British post-punk/goth group And Also the Trees as part of the Record Store Day “first drop” retail event on Aug. 29.

Lol Tolhurst of The Cure produced that one, but the two groups’ mutual respect didn’t start there, as Robert Smith had mixed (with Mike Hedges) And Also The Trees’ early demo cassette, From Under the Hill, two years earlier. Never previously issued on vinyl, Hill is included, along with various singles and B-sides from the same period, as a bonus LP with this new re-release from Graveface.

The original plan was for And Also the Trees to tour the States this year playing the first album in its entirety, but the COVID madness put the kibosh on that. But don’t fret – the band’s been working on a brand new album for the past couple years, and hopefully they’ll make it over our way once that comes out.