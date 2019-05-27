Pere_Ubu

Clearing Out the Avant-Garage: Pere Ubu Says Goodbye?

Pere Ubu is signaling that its forthcoming album The Long Goodbye (due June 12 on Cherry Red Records) will be the band’s last.

We’ve seen no shortage of faux retirements in rock, but this one feels like it could stick. Ringleader David Thomas has been wrapping up affairs for some time, issuing a series of box sets and in 2016 staging a superb club tour focused solely on the band’s mind-bending 1975-82 material, upending conventional notions of catalog nostalgia in the process.

Ubu’s last outing, 2017’s 20 Years in a Montana Missile Silo, was its best in ages, but subsequent touring was nixed by health issues surrounding the amply contoured 65-year-old Thomas – who briefly performed in the 1970s under the name Crocus Behemoth.

The nearly hour-long Goodbye is heavily synth-based, recorded mostly in isolation by Thomas, then circulated to bandmates for overlays. Thomas claims it “wraps up every song and story Pere Ubu has been telling the past forty plus years.” Don’t expect anything nearly that tidy.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Art RockClevelandExperimentalPere UbuPost-Punk

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

The Mekons – Deserted

The Mekons – Deserted

Record Reviews
  • 29 May
  • 0
Kishi Bashi: An Especially Squishy Tushy

Kishi Bashi: An Especially Squishy Tushy

Support Our Troops
  • 29 May
  • 0
Bruce Willis to Spend Long Night in Columbus

Bruce Willis to Spend Long Night in Columbus

Call Sheet
  • 28 May
  • 0
Dolly Parton Christmas Musical Films in Atlanta

Dolly Parton Christmas Musical Films in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 28 May
  • 0
Hillbilly Elegy Aimin’ to Shoot in Georgia

Hillbilly Elegy Aimin’ to Shoot in Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 28 May
  • 0
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Movie Reviews
  • 27 May
  • 2
Back to Top