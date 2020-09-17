Deep Sea Diver Lift the Impossible Weight

Led by guitarist/vocalist Jessica Dobson, the kinetic and exhilarating Seattle band Deep Sea Diver will release its third album Impossible Weight on Oct. 16. Recorded following a year of opening tours for Wilco and Joseph, the LP is preceded by a video for the lead single “Lights Out.”

“Especially right now when the world is in disarray and there’s so much fear, I want this record to give people room to feel whatever they need to feel,” says Dobson. “I hope it helps them recognize that it’s okay to fall apart, and that they’re mean to let others in instead of trying to work through everything on their own. Because the point is that the impossible weight isn’t yours to carry alone – that’s why it’s impossible.”

The quartet, which also included Dobson’s husband Peter Mansen on drums, is joined by Sharon Van Etten on the title track.