Magik Markers Make Use of Isolation

It’s not as though Hartford noiseniks Magik Markers have been out of hearing range. They’ve been treating fans to selected shows in recent years, but they haven’t drawn the curtain on any new studio material since Drag City’s late 2013 release of their album Surrender to the Fantasy. In the interim, drummer Pete Nolan got a Master’s degree in special ed, bassist John Shaw delved into beekeeping and guitarist/vocalist Elisa Ambrogio coughed up a dandy solo album, The Immortalist, in 2014. Fascinating, eh?

Confirming the worn adage that good things come to those who wait, the band recently broke their recording fast with the sudden July 3rd unveiling of a new, four-song digital EP, Isolated From Exterior Time 2020. The sounds largely occupy a stoned zone of out-of-body intonations and cosmic conjurings, but if you’re jonesin’ for a beat, plug in to their “Machine” for the best part of the trip…this is the trip…the best part, I really like. What’d he say?

Photo by Art Utility.