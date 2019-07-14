Tropical Fuck Storm: Braindrops Keep Falling on My Head

The drought is almost over. There’s another Tropical Fuck Storm on the horizon, it’s coming in fast, and we’re right in its path.

The Melbourne foursome, spearheaded by Gareth Liddiard and Fiona Kitschin of art-psych outfit The Drones, will splatter their second platter of kaleidoscopic vomit onto the commoners come Aug. 23, via Joyful Noise Recordings. Boasting another brain-dissolving acid freakout cover by Montreal artist Joe Becker, Braindrops offers nine outta-whack attacks of acerbic chaos, agitated funk and spazzy psych-a-noize for the mentally disabled.

Maybe that means you? Take note: they’re touring North America late summer and roaring into The EARL on Sept. 8.

Photo by Jamie Wdziekonski.